10 months ago
November 10, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

Continental CFO sees no major impact on earnings from higher R&D costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Continental will continue to raise spending on development in coming years but expects no major impact on earnings thanks to additional sales from new R&D projects, its finance chief said.

"This (need to raise spending on electric-car software) should not lead to a situation in which our results are burdened," finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters on Thursday.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax plunged 40 percent to 645.2 million euros ($705 million) because of special effects including a short-term rise in development costs for electric-car components, Continental said earlier on Thursday.

The auto parts and tyre maker expects more currency fluctuations in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections, but expects no major negative impact on its U.S. operations, the CFO said. ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

