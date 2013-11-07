Continental said payout ratio expected to be 15-30 pct

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental on Thursday said it expected to keep its dividend payout ratio in the range of 15 to 30 percent.

Separately, the company informed analysts that the high margin at its tyre division could come down in the coming quarters.

Continental lifted its group 2013 margin target as its business in Europe stabilised and its tyre division posted a record profit margin in the third-quarter, sending its shares to a record high. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)