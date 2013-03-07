FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Continental AG says start of year "difficult" on car slump
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 7, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Continental AG says start of year "difficult" on car slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany tyre maker Continental AG said it “got off to a difficult start” of the year and predicted auto production in Europe and the NAFTA region would decline by about 8 percent between January and March.

The falling car production would lead sales of Continental AG to shrink between 1 and 3 percent in the period, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said on Thursday.

He reiterated the company would increase sales by about 5 percent this year to more than 34 billion euros ($44 billion)and to hold the operating profit margin above 10 percent. ($1 = 0.7692 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.