November 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Continental says 2014 profit margin could slightly beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German car parts and tyre maker Continental said its profit margin could slightly beat targets this year as core European auto markets keep growing.

The company’s adjusted operating profit margin could “slightly” beat a target of around 11 percent this year, which Continental had only raised in July from a previous 10.5 percent, the Hanover-based group said on Tuesday.

Sales may increase to about 34.5 billion euros ($43.17 billion) from 33.3 billion last year despite currency headwinds which shaved off 650 million euros in the first nine months, Continental said. (1 US dollar = 0.7991 euro)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
