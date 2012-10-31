FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental Q3 oper profit rises to 838.5 mln euros
#Autos
October 31, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Continental Q3 oper profit rises to 838.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental reported in-line quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, benefiting from growth in global car markets

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 838.5 million euros ($1.09 billion) from 743.7 million a year ago, compared with a consensus forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll of 837 million.

Hanover-based Continental affirmed its outlook for 2012, saying group sales may increase more than 7 percent to more than 32.5 billion euros. The margin on adjusted EBIT may exceed the 10.1 percent achieved last year.

$1 = 0.7705 euros Reporting By Andreas Cremer

