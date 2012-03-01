FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental says 2012 sales may grow over 5 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 1, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 6 years ago

Continental says 2012 sales may grow over 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, March 1 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG said sales may increase more than 5 percent this year to more than 32 billion euros ($42.81 billion) as global car markets may keep growing on demand from Asia and North America.

The Hanover-based company is “cautiously optimistic” on business prospects in 2012 after reporting record sales and operating profit in 2011.

First-quarter sales may “slightly” exceed the 7.912 billion euros achieved in last year’s final quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elmar Degenhart said on Thursday in a statement. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.