Continental sees Q2 sales in line with Q1-CFO
May 3, 2012

Continental sees Q2 sales in line with Q1-CFO

Alexander Hübner

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental expects second-quarter sales to match the 8.3 billion euros ($10.9 billion) achieved in the first three months, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters on Thursday.

Still, the company will review its full-year forecast after the second quarter, the CFO said, noting that the financial crisis in the euro area could again weaken economic development in the region.

Schaefer said the burden from raw material prices will increase, without being more specific.

Continental reaffirmed its full-year forecast last week, saying that sales may rise more than 5 percent in 2012 to more than 32 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Writing by Andreas Cremer)

