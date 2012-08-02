FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental AG raises 2012 targets after strong Q2
August 2, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Continental AG raises 2012 targets after strong Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG raised its full-year profit and sales outlook on Thursday, citing easing raw material costs and quarterly results that were much better than the market expected.

Hanover-based Continental now expects group sales to increase more than 7 percent this year to more than 32.5 billion euros ($39.97 billion). The margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will exceed the 10.1 percent achieved last year, it added.

Second-quarter results beat analyst expectations with adjusted EBIT of 948.3 million euros, topping even the most bullish estimate of 910 million euros in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

$1 = 0.8132 euros Reporting By Andreas Cremer

