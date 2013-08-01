Continental says FY sales to rise to about 34 bln euros

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG slightly scaled back its sales outlook for the year, saying group sales may increase to about 34 billion euros ($45 billion).

When releasing first-quarter results on May 3, Hanover-based Continental still expected annual sales to rise by about 5 percent to more than 34 billion euros.

Third-quarter sales may be flat on the April-June period when sales rose to 8.54 billion euros, the company said on Thursday.

The company stood by a goal to hold its operating profit margin above 10 percent, after 10.8 percent last year. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)