Continental AG sees 2014 sales up 5 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 13, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Continental AG sees 2014 sales up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG said it expects its sales to rise by about 5 percent to 35 billion euros ($47.85 billion) this year after reaching 33.3 billion last year.

“At the same time, we want to comfortably achieve a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in a statement on Monday.

In 2013, Continental posted a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 11.2 percent, reaching its own target of posting a margin of at least 10.5 percent. Continental is due to post full 2013 results on March 6. ($1 = 0.7314 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

