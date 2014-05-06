FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental refinances 4.5 bln euro loan to fund growth
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Continental refinances 4.5 bln euro loan to fund growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental refinanced a 4.5 billion-euro ($6.25 billion) loan, reducing its interest payments as the company aims to fund future expansion.

Hanover-based Continental said on Tuesday it replaced the loan at the end of April with a new syndicated loan of the same amount, adding that the interest margin has almost been halved.

The company reinforced its outlook, saying it expects further growth “in coming months” after first-quarter operating profit jumped almost a fifth on improving car markets.

Adjusted EBIT was up nearly 20 percent to 953 million euros ($1.32 billion) while sales increased 4.4 percent to 8.4 billion euros, prompting the company to raise its outlook for profitability. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.