Continental sees 5 percent sales growth in 2015
January 12, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Continental sees 5 percent sales growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental expects approximately 5 percent sales growth and to maintain a double-digit operating profit margin this year, it said on Monday.

Sales grew to around 34.5 billion euros ($40.9 billion) last year despite negative exchange-rate effects of around 500 million euros, and the company’s EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin was above 11 percent, Continental said.

“We systematically continued along our successful path last year despite the weak growth in Europe, Russia and South America,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said, announcing preliminary key figures at the motor show in Detroit, USA. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

