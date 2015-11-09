FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental raises profit target on Europe, U.S. car demand
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Continental raises profit target on Europe, U.S. car demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Continental slightly raised its full-year profit outlook after posting higher third-quarter earnings on growing car sales in Europe and North America.

The German auto parts and tyre maker now targets an adjusted profit margin of “more than 11 percent” after previously guiding for “around 11 percent”, it said on Monday, citing “steady growth” in the two regions.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 11 percent to 1.075 billion euros ($1.16 billion), near the lowest analyst forecast of 1.083 billion in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9291 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.