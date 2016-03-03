Germany's Continental hikes dividend by 15 percent

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental raised its 2015 dividend by 15 percent to 3.75 euros per share, in line with its increase in full-year net profit.

Continental said on Thursday it increased its free cash flow before acquisitions by more than 500 million euros ($543 million) to 2.7 billion euros last year, and its equity to 13.2 billion euros, its highest to date.

“This enables us to act tactically and powerfully in a challenging environment and to play a major role in shaping the digital future of mobility with our innovations,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in a statement.