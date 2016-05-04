FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Continental raises free cashflow target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Auto parts and tyre maker Continental raised its guidance for free cashflow on Wednesday, saying it is targeting higher full-year profit after first-quarter earnings rose.

Free cashflow, a key criterion for earnings quality, may increase to at least 2 billion euros ($2.30 billion) by the end of the year, from a previous target of at least 1.8 billion euros, Continental said on Wednesday.

Net debt fell to 3.08 billion euros after the first three months from 4.10 billion a year earlier, the Hanover-based group said.

Continental reported key quarterly earnings last Friday, predicting full-year profit to rise on an expected pick-up in the automotive sector after earnings in the January-March period rose on stronger demand for tyres and industrial parts. ($1 = 0.8700 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

