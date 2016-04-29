FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental raises 2016 margin target after Q1 profit gain
April 29, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

Continental raises 2016 margin target after Q1 profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Continental has slightly raised the target for its adjusted operating margin this year after stronger demand for tyres and industrial components pushed first-quarter profit and sales higher.

The German auto parts and tyre maker is now targeting an adjusted operating margin of around 11 percent versus previous guidance for more than 10.5 percent, it said on Friday ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting in Hanover, Germany.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 8.4 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) while sales were up 3 percent to 9.85 billion, Continental said.

$1 = 0.8785 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

