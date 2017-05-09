FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Continental ups sales outlook, eyes strong Q2 business
May 9, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 3 months ago

Continental ups sales outlook, eyes strong Q2 business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has slightly raised its full-year sales guidance and expects business to stay strong in the second quarter thanks to a robust development of its automotive operations.

Group sales may exceed 43.5 billion euros ($47.5 billion) this year, an increase by 500 million euros from its March 2 guidance for over 43 billion euros, the company said on Tuesday.

Overall business will stay strong in the April-to-June period despite further rising material costs, the impact of which should lessen in the second half of the year, it said.

Continental already published faster-than-expected quarterly earnings growth on April 28 and predicted it would safely meet its financial targets for 2017.

$1 = 0.9163 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

