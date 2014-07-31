FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental raises profit margin again as auto demand recovers
July 31, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Continental raises profit margin again as auto demand recovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - German car parts and tyre maker Continental raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time in five months after second-quarter underlying earnings rose on improving auto demand.

Continental is now targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of about 11 percent, after raising the guidance to “at least 10.5 percent” in March from a previous 10 percent, the Hanover-based company said on Thursday.

Adverse currency effects may dent group sales by about 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion), limiting the full-year result to about 34.5 billion euros, compared with a March guidance of about 35 billion euros, Continental said.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 2.6 percent in the second quarter to 1.005 billion euros, in line with a 1.006 billion-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7466 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

