May 4, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Continental expects no major hit from carmakers' price cuts -CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Continental is bracing for tough talks with Volkswagen and other carmakers over prices, though it does not expect to take a major hit on its results, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said.

Analysts have said Volkswagen (VW), one of Continental’s five largest customers, would push price reductions to help limit the costs of its emissions scandal.

Full-year orders in the automotive division, accounting for 60 percent of Continental’s sales, may beat 2015 levels after growing by more than a third to over 9 billion euros ($10.35 billion) in the first quarter, Schaefer said in an interview on Wednesday, without being more specific.

Currency effects may shave between 150 and 250 million euros per quarter off group sales, Schaefer said. Headwinds from falling raw material prices may lessen and turn into a 20 million-euro cost burden in the fourth quarter, he added.

The CFO said he was unable to forecast whether the auto parts and tyre maker would still make a larger acquisition this year.

$1 = 0.8696 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
