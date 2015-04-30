FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental sees further growth ahead after Q1 profit, sales rise
April 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Continental sees further growth ahead after Q1 profit, sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Continental increased profit and sales in the first three months and expects further growth in coming quarters, the company said on Thursday.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to “around 1 billion” euros ($1.1 billion) from 953.1 million a year earlier, the auto parts and tyre maker said, in line with consensus forecasts in a Reuters analyst poll.

Sales increased 14 percent to “around 9.6 billion” euros compared with 8.39 billion last year, Hanover-based Continental said.

“Our sales and earnings will continue to improve in the coming quarters,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said, citing Europe’s strengthening auto recovery. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

