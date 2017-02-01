FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas producer's royalties challenge revived on appeal
February 1, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 7 months ago

Gas producer's royalties challenge revived on appeal

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Continental Resources Inc can challenge the U.S. Department of Interior's demand for an additional $1.7 million in royalties for gas extracted from public lands, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed a ruling by a lower court judge who said the Oklahoma City-based oil and gas producer waited too long to appeal the Interior Department’s final decision on the additional assessment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jZq8Mw

