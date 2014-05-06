Continental 2014 sales could take 1 bln-euro currency hit -CFO

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental AG could see sales shrink by as much as 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) this year because of adverse currency effects, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said.

“I couldn’t exclude that it moves up to 1 billion,” Schaefer said on Tuesday during a conference call outlining quarterly earnings.

Currency headwinds burdened first-quarter sales by 300 million euros, the CFO told Reuters in an interview earlier on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)