Schaeffler Holding debt to dip to 3.5 bln eur -CFO
September 24, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

Schaeffler Holding debt to dip to 3.5 bln eur -CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indebted German auto parts supplier Schaeffler said the amount of money its holding company still owes would amount to about 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion) after selling some Continental shares.

“Debt at the holding level is dynamic due to the PIK (payment in kind) element, so it depends on the timepoint you look at,” said Chief Financial Officer Klaus Rosenfeld during a conference call with reporters on Monday after announcing plans to sell a 10.4 percent stake in Continental.

When asked whether it would leave the holding’s debt level at around 2.9 billion after the transaction from a last reported 4.6 billion euros, Rosenfeld said the dynamic nature of its obligations meant it had in fact just over 5 billion it needs to redeem prior to the share sale.

“So 2.9 billion is probably a bit too low, it will be somewhat more, it will amount to around 3 (billion),” he said.

When pressed further with the question of whether the holding’s debt would be then around 3.5 billion, the Schaeffler CFO later answered: “Yup.”

As part of an agreement with its banks, Schaeffler split off the company and its near 12 billion euros in debt into a financial holding company and an operating company that manufactures bearings and car parts, Schaeffler AG. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

