Continental says Schaeffler ties won't suffer from erased treaty

HANOVER, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental expects cooperation with ball-bearing firm Schaeffler to continue to flourish despite the company’s move to end an investment accord.

Hanover-based Continental said on Monday that Schaeffler, its largest investor, has terminated a 2008 investment agreement.

“This formal step will not impact the very well functioning, pragmatic and goal-oriented co-operation between Continental and Schaeffler,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said on Wednesday at the annual general meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)