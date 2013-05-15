FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 15, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

Continental says Schaeffler ties won't suffer from erased treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental expects cooperation with ball-bearing firm Schaeffler to continue to flourish despite the company’s move to end an investment accord.

Hanover-based Continental said on Monday that Schaeffler, its largest investor, has terminated a 2008 investment agreement.

“This formal step will not impact the very well functioning, pragmatic and goal-oriented co-operation between Continental and Schaeffler,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said on Wednesday at the annual general meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
