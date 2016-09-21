FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Continental eyes takeover deals in tyre business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 21, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Continental eyes takeover deals in tyre business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Continental is pondering takeover deals to strengthen its tyre business as part of its expansion strategy, the head of the unit said.

"In this context (of finding takeover targets), we are also and particularly thinking of the replacement tyre business," Nikolai Setzer, head of the tyre division told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We have the financial capability" to shoulder purchases, Setzer said in an interview at the Hanover trucks show.

Continental's rubber operations, which contributed two-thirds to first-half revenue at the auto parts and tyre maker, helped the group increase first-half profit, benefiting from falling raw material prices.

The Hanover-based company has for some time been on the lookout for takeover opportunities in non-automotive operations to reduce its reliance on the volatile car industry.

Continental's last major deal was the purchase of U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies in 2014 for 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion).

But Setzer said Continental has no plans to acquire another tyre maker, instead focusing on replacement tyre makers.

"There are not so many tyre makers that could fit us," the executive said.

$1 = 0.8973 euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.