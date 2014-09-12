German antitrust body clears Continental takeover of Veyance

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust authority on Friday cleared auto supplier Continental AG’s acquisition of Veyance Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of industrial hoses and belting.

“Despite Continental’s high market share and a reduction in the number of suppliers down to three from four, the Federal Cartel Authority sees no reason why competition will be significantly impaired,” the regulator said in a statement.

In May, the cartel office opened an in-depth assessment of the deal.

In February, Continental said it had agreed to buy Veyance for 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 bln) as a way to help diversify its business. (1 US dollar = 0.7726 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)