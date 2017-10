Oct 9 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc : * CORRECTED-CONTINENTAL RESOURCES AIMS TO CUT AVERAGE BAKKEN WELL COST TO $8.2

MLN BY END-2013 FROM $9.2 MLN IN H1 2012 (NOT END-2012) * Rpt-continental resources cfo says expects to drill 300 net wells in 2013,

compared with 286 this year