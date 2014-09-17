Continental Resources boosts 2014 capex on pricier well techniques

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc boosted its 2014 capital budget on Wednesday, citing more-expensive oil well completion techniques in North Dakota’s Bakken shale and a new project in Oklahoma.

The company now expects to spend $4.55 billion this year, up from a previous forecast of $4.05 billion.

Despite the new spending, Continental cut the top end of its 2014 production forecast range, now expecting oil and gas output 27 percent to 30 percent higher than 2013. The company previously told Wall Street that 2014 production should be 26 percent to 32 percent higher than last year.

Continental shares closed Wednesday at $75.82, up 35 percent so far this year. The company is holding its analyst day on Thursday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)