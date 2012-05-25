Continental Res hires Kinnear in oil marketing role

* Will handle crude oil marketing and logistics

* Veteran trader and risk manager

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Shale oil and natural gas-focused producer Continental Resources Inc said on Friday it named Kirk Kinnear as its new vice president of oil marketing logistics.

Kinnear takes on the responsibility for ensuring the company’s crude oil production has access to its most competitive markets, the company said in a news release.

Prior to joining Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Continental, Kinnear was an executive director at J.P. Morgan and vice president at RBS/Sempra Commodities in Connecticut. He has worked in energy trading and risk management positions for 33 years for a variety of companies.

“I have been watching Continental Resources’ incredible growth story unfold for several years now and am thrilled to have the opportunity to work for industry icon and visionary (CEO) Harold Hamm,” Mr. Kinnear said.

Continental’s first quarter production was 85,526 barrels-of-oil-equivalent-per-day, with most of that production in crude oil.

The company is active in the Bakken/Three Forks shale plays in North Dakota and Montana, the Red River Units in the Dakotas and Montana, the Niobrara play in southern Wyoming and northern Colorado, and the two Woodford plays in Oklahoma.

Continental reported total revenues of $1.6 billion for 2011 and is on track to triple production and proved reserves from 2009 to 2014.

Many traditional exploration and production companies have built up their logistics capabilities in recent years as shale crude oil production growth was far from traditional refining centers or pipeline hubs.

The midstream business, which includes pipelines, rail cars, tank storage and logistics, has become a hot business in the energy sector, with not only producers, but refiners also getting in on the act.

Hess Energy, another Bakken producer (and East Coast refiner), built rail loading facilities in North Dakota to move its crude to market since pipelines serving the area are still years away.