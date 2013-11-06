Continental Resources profit jumps nearly four-fold

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc, which drills for oil in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Colorado, posted a nearly four-fold increase in quarterly profit as production jumped across many of its regions.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $167.5 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with $44.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 70 percent to $823.8 million.

Production rose 38 percent to 141,873 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).