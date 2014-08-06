FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Oil producer Continental Resources' adj profit rises
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oil producer Continental Resources' adj profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj. profit $1.50 per share vs $1.33 yr earlier

* Avg daily production rises 24 pct

* Revenue falls 19 pct to $886.1 mln (Adds details from statement)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc, one of the largest oil producers in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation, said its second-quarter adjusted profit rose 13 percent, helped by a surge in output.

Average daily production in the quarter rose 24 percent to 167,953 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Adjusted net income rose to $277 million, or $1.50 per share, for the quarter ended June 30 from $246 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenue, however, fell 19 percent to $886.1 million after the company recorded a loss on derivative instruments.

Net income fell to 56 cents per share from $1.75 per share last year.

Rival EOG Resources Inc reported earlier on Tuesday a better-than-expected quarterly profit as oil production jumped at its shale holdings across Texas and North Dakota.

Continental Resources’ shares closed at $145.74 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.