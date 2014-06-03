FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental seeking crude export license - Argus
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Continental seeking crude export license - Argus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Continental Resources has asked the U.S. government for a permit to export crude oil it produces in North Dakota and hopes approvals will be granted for the industry as a whole, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Stephen Bradley, the vice president of oil marketing for Continental, the leading producer in North Dakota’s Bakken field, said the Department of Commerce has been weighing the company’s request for several months, Argus Media reported.

Surging U.S. oil output has prompted many in the industry to call for the lifting of restrictions on crude exports that were put in place after the 1973 Arab oil embargo.

Continental did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.