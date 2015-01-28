FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Continental CEO Hamm expects oil market to show signs of rebalancing midyear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc Chief Executive Harold Hamm predicted on Wednesday that signs of a rebalancing of the crude oil market would emerge by the middle of this year.

Rising supplies of crude from places including North American shale basins and weakening demand have left global markets flooded with oil, a situation that has caused prices to plummet almost 60 percent since June.

Hamm, whose company produces oil from North Dakota’s Bakken Shale, told the Argus Americas Crude Summit, “We are victims of our own success” for hurting prices by lifting global supply.

Low oil prices won’t last, the executive said, adding that a recovery could be back to $80 per barrel.

In November, Hamm stunned the market by scrapping all of the company’s oil hedges, a bold bet that prices will recover. Around that time, crude oil traded in New York was $77 per barrel. On Wednesday, crude was around $44 per barrel after a government report showed U.S. oil stock piles at record levels.

Reporting by Terry Wade and Catherine Ngai in Houston; writing by Anna Driver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

