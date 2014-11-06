FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental Resources would return to hedging with $100/barrel oil
November 6, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Continental Resources would return to hedging with $100/barrel oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc would return to hedging oil production if prices returned to $100 per barrel, founder and Chief Executive Harold Hamm said on Thurdsay.

The company stunned Wall Street late Wednesday by exiting all of its oil hedges for the next three years, saying it believes prices will rise and that it wanted to take advantage of the rebound.

“We believe the recent pullback in oil prices will ultimately prove to be beneficial to Continental,” Hamm said on a conference call with investors.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
