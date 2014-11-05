FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental Resources profit soars on derivative, output gains
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Continental Resources profit soars on derivative, output gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit soared due to a gain on derivatives and higher output.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $533.5 million, or $1.44 per share, compared with $167.5 million, or 45 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Continental recorded a $473.9 million gain on derivatives, a stark change from the year-ago period when it lost $203 million on derivatives. Quarterly production rose 29 percent to an average of 182,335 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Continental will forego the title of largest North Dakota oil producer next month, when rival Whiting Petroleum Corp is expected to close on its buyout of Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.