Continental Resources posts quarterly loss on low oil prices

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc, North Dakota’s second-largest oil producer, posted a fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday as low crude prices eroded margins.

The company posted a net loss of $139.7 million, or 38 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $114 million, or 41 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose about 16 percent in the fourth quarter to 224,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Continental said it still expects to cut its oil output this year by 10 percent from 2015 levels to roughly 200,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)