FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental Resources posts quarterly loss on low oil prices
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Continental Resources posts quarterly loss on low oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc, North Dakota’s second-largest oil producer, posted a fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday as low crude prices eroded margins.

The company posted a net loss of $139.7 million, or 38 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $114 million, or 41 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose about 16 percent in the fourth quarter to 224,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Continental said it still expects to cut its oil output this year by 10 percent from 2015 levels to roughly 200,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.