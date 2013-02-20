FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's lowers Contra Costa Co., Calif. pension obligation bonds
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Moody's lowers Contra Costa Co., Calif. pension obligation bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded on Wednesday its rating on $359 million of Contra Costa County, California 2001 and 2003 pension obligation bonds to A1 from Aa3, noting concerns about the county’s inability to raise taxes for debt service.

“The downgrade to the pension obligation bonds reflects the nature of this type of debt which is unsecured and paid from any of the county’s funds, pressured by factors which affect financial performance such as steeply rising service costs,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“The pension obligation bonds are an unconditional county obligation payable from any legally available funds,” Moody’s added. “However, the county does not have the ability or authority to raise taxes to meet debt service.”

