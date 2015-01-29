FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-controller of Connecticut hedge fund pleads guilty over theft
#Funds News
January 29, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-controller of Connecticut hedge fund pleads guilty over theft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The former controller of Contrarian Capital Management LLC pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud stemming from his embezzlement of more than $9 million from the Connecticut hedge fund, federal prosecutors said.

Lawrence Herzing, 45, of Greenwich, Connecticut, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Herzing faces a maximum 20-year prison term when he is sentenced on April 24.

Prosecutors said Herzing is free on $5.6 million bond and has agreed to forfeit his residence and roughly $1.8 million.

A lawyer for Herzing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors alleged that on 32 occasions from 2004 to 2013, Herzing used his position at Contrarian to wire a total of $9.2 million from his Greenwich-based employer to accounts he controlled.

Current and former Contrarian clients were expected to bear no losses or costs resulting from the transfers, a person familiar with the matter said in late October, when Herzing was arrested.

Contrarian oversees about $3.9 billion of assets, Barron’s newspaper estimated in May 2014.

Founded in 1995, Contrarian specializes in “distressed” investing, focusing on such areas as bank debt, bonds, debt backed by real estate, trade claims, and “rescue” financing.

The case is U.S. v. Herzing, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 14-mj-00247. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
