10 months ago
Convatec sets IPO offer price at 225 pence a share
October 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

Convatec sets IPO offer price at 225 pence a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British medical products firm Convatec on Wednesday said it had raised nearly 1.5 billion pounds ($1.82 billion) in a stock market listing after the offer was priced at 225 pence per share.

The final price is at the bottom end of the range after the deal generated shallow support from investors, confirming a Reuters story late on Tuesday.

Convatec said in a statement that its total market capitalisation when the stock starts trading will be 4.39 billion pounds.

The offer represents around 33.8 percent of the company's stock, assuming no exercise of an overallotment option, and will rise to 38.9 percent if the option is exercised in full.

Convatec said Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners will hold 45.1 percent and 19.5 percent of the shares, respectively, assuming no exercise of the overallotment option. ($1 = 0.8220 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

