FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Medical products group ConvaTec profit up 8 pct on higher margins
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 2, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 6 months ago

Medical products group ConvaTec profit up 8 pct on higher margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - British medical devices firm ConvaTec on Thursday reported a 8 percent increase in operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 helped by an increase in gross margins that was ahead of target.

ConvaTec, which specialises in medical products for chronic health conditions, reported a 2016 adjusted operating profit of $472 million, a jump from last year's profit of $437 million.

But it booked a post-tax loss of $203 million compared to $93 million year ago, on the back of reorganisation costs and charges related to its stock market listing in October last year in which it raised nearly 1.5 billion pounds.

ConvaTec's shares were more than 4 percent higher by 0805 GMT. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.