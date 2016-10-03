(Adds details, context, background)

Oct 3 ConvaTec Ltd, a wound and ostomy care products maker, said an initial public offering of its shares on the London Stock Exchange is expected to raise about $1.8 billion, signalling a return of IPOs that were put on the back burner due to concerns over Brexit.

The IPO is the biggest in healthcare technologies sector on the LSE and also in the UK so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

ConvaTec, which was sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to private-equity firms for $4.1 billion in 2008, did not say how many shares it would sell, or the expected price range. reut.rs/2cLERc8

ConvaTec said the offering would also allow its owners Nordic Capital, Avista Capital Partners and members of the management team to sell a part of their stake in the company.

Christopher Gent, former CEO of Vodafone Group Plc and former chairman of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, would be non-executive chairman of ConvaTec, the company said.

A group of banks have committed new term-loan debt financing of about $1.8 billion and a $200 million revolving credit facility, ConvaTec said.

The Reading-headquartered company, which has more than 9,000 employees and conducts business in more than 100 countries, plans to use proceeds from the offer and the debt financing to repay debt.

ConvaTec intends to target a free float of at least 25 percent of its issued share capital after the admission, which is expected in late October or early November.

The company, which has 230 active patent bunches and more than 2,000 patents and patent applications, reported revenue of $828.9 million in the six months ended June 30.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank are joint bookrunners and co-ordinators for the offering.

Volatility triggered by Britain's vote to exit of European Union had depressed the London listing market, but some debuts are now coming online.

Spain's Telefonica is looking to list about 30 percent of its British mobile unit, O2, sources told Reuters.

British fitness club chain Pure Gym Group (IPO-GYM.L) said last month that it had resumed listing plans. Waste-management firm Biffa Plc is also eyeing a London listing with gross proceeds of about 270 million pounds.

Auto parts maker TI Fluid Systems said last week it expected to raise about 600 million euros ($673 million) in a London IPO.

ConvaTec also provides continence and critical care products and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)