Books covered for Convatec's $1.8 billion listing - sources
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Books covered for Convatec's $1.8 billion listing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Books on the initial public offering (IPO) of medical products and technologies makers Convatec were covered on the base deal size of $1.8 billion, sources said.

ConvaTec, whose products include wound dressings and colostomy bags, said earlier this month it expected at least 25 percent of its shares to be freely tradeable following the flotation. It could have a market value of about $7.2 billion. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Robert Venes from IFR; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

