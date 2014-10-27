BRIEF-Convergenet acquires further shares of Digicore Holdings and Goliath Gold Mining

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Convergenet Holdings Ltd

* Further 1.62 pct of Digicore Holdings Limited (“digicore”) such that company will hold 19.26 pct of total issued shares of Digicore

* Further 5.47 pct of Goliath Gold Mining Limited (“goliath gold”) such that company will hold 21.91 pct of total issued shares of Goliath Gold

* Convergenet concluded terms of purchase of an additional 1.62 pct of Digicore for r10 000 000 from Pannar Group Pension Plan (0.10 pct for r625 000) and Clucasgray Future Titans Fund

* Additional Digicore purchase consideration will be settled by Convergenet by way of issue of 5 000 000 new ordinary shares in convergenet at r2.00 per share

* On 23 october 2014 convergenet concluded terms of purchase of an additional 5.47 pct of Goliath Gold for r16 127 940

* Additional Goliath Gold purchase consideration will be settled by convergenet by way of issue of 8 063 970 new ordinary shares in convergenet at r2.00 per share

* Company will no longer proceed with purchase of 40 pct of Praxis as part of company's initial investment portfolio