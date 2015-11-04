Convergex hires Jason Emerson for new strategic planning role

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Agency focused brokerage Convergex said on Wednesday it hired Jason Emerson for the position of managing director and head of operations and strategic planning.

Emerson will oversee Convergex’s global operational initiatives in the newly created role, and will also join the New York-based firm’s executive committee, helping to develop overall business strategy.

Emerson has nearly 20 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as chief financial officer at GAIN Capital and has also held senior positions at firms including Knight Capital Group, Instinet, Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)