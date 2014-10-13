BRIEF-conVISUAL acquires shares in Just Intelligence GmbH

Oct 13 (Reuters) - conVISUAL AG

* Says acquires shares in Just Intelligence GmbH

* Says purchase price not disclosed

* Says acquired 33.4 pct stake in Just Intelligenece GmbH and has unconditional option to buy up to 100 pct anytime until Dec. 31, 2016

* Says purchase price includes cash component and shares from authorised capital of conVISUAL

* Says for 2015 expects organic revenue growth of over 80 percent without consolidation of Just Intelligence

* Says capital increase without subscription rights of up to 570,000 new shares at 1.25 euros per share will be offered from today to institutional investors and completed soon