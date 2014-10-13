FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-conVISUAL acquires shares in Just Intelligence GmbH
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 13, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-conVISUAL acquires shares in Just Intelligence GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - conVISUAL AG

* Says acquires shares in Just Intelligence GmbH

* Says purchase price not disclosed

* Says acquired 33.4 pct stake in Just Intelligenece GmbH and has unconditional option to buy up to 100 pct anytime until Dec. 31, 2016

* Says purchase price includes cash component and shares from authorised capital of conVISUAL

* Says for 2015 expects organic revenue growth of over 80 percent without consolidation of Just Intelligence

* Says capital increase without subscription rights of up to 570,000 new shares at 1.25 euros per share will be offered from today to institutional investors and completed soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

