Jan 19 (Reuters) - Conviviality Retail Plc

* H1 revenue was maintained at £182.9m (2013: £183.7m)

* Group profit before tax increased by 46.7% to £3.2m (2013: £2.2m)

* Interim dividend declared of 2p per share

* Strong christmas trade in two weeks to 4th January 2015 with growth 2.6% above last year

* Christmas trading in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: