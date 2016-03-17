FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Conwert, Germany's Adler end power struggle with compromise
March 17, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Austria's Conwert, Germany's Adler end power struggle with compromise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert and its biggest shareholder and German rival Adler ended a power struggle on Thursday by reaching a compromise on Adler’s attempt to change Conwert’s administrative board, which shareholders accepted.

After emotional pleas by shareholders at an extraordinary meeting for the companies to bury the hatchet, Adler withdrew its proposal to replace three members of Conwert’s administrative board with its own candidates.

Investors representing more than 64 percent of Conwert shares at the meeting voted in favour of the amended proposal which sees Adler’s Chairman Dirk Hoffmann join Conwert’s administrative board as a fifth member. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

