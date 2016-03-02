FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advisor ISS recommends to vote against Adler in Conwert power struggle
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Advisor ISS recommends to vote against Adler in Conwert power struggle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 2 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor ISS is recommending that investors vote against a push by German real estate group Adler to overhaul Austrian rival Conwert’s board of directors, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Adler holds just over 22.4 percent of Conwert. It called a shareholder meeting for March 17 to replace three of Conwert’s four top managers and add another member of its choosing -- a proposal Conwert and its second-biggest shareholder Fidelity reject.

The ISS document says that Adler has not provided a “compelling rationale”, adding that Adler may end up with too much power over Conwert’s management.

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.