Activist shareholder Proschofsky to join Conwert admin board
October 19, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Activist shareholder Proschofsky to join Conwert admin board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Alexander Proschofsky and his ally Peter Hohlbein are set to join Austrian property group Conwert’s administrative board as Martina Postl, Alexander Schoeller and Phillip Burns will resign by Nov. 17, Conwert said on Monday.

It has been a turbulent year for Conwert, whose Chief Executive Wolfgang Beck replaced Clemens Schneider in July. Schneider had been ousted after fending off a hostile takeover bid against the will of Conwert’s biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner family.

Since then, the family has sold its 24.8 percent stake to MountainPeak Trading, controlled by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, who then quickly sold it off to German real estate company Adler. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

