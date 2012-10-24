FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conwert cash freed up after bonds converted
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Conwert cash freed up after bonds converted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Austrian property group conwert said some holders of a convertible bond due 2014 had exercised their conversion rights.

Investors with a nominal 53.2 million euros ($69 million)of the 1.50 percent convertible exercised options at 13.61 euros per share that fall due Nov. 12. That means 21 million euros of the bond remain outstanding.

“Because the price of the Conwert share is below the conversion price of 13.61 euros per share, conwert had taken steps to be in a position to repurchase the 2014 convertible bonds early,” it said on Wednesday.

“Since not all ... of the holders of the 2014 convertible bonds have exercised their put option right, conwert will have more cash available after Nov. 12 than initially anticipated, which will further increase the company’s flexibility,” it said.

$1 = 0.7714 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.